I Know Him From Google – Sint-Truiden Coach As Leeds United Target Set To Join

Follow @insidefutbol





Sint-Truiden coach Marc Brys has admitted he knows little about Facundo Colidio, the Leeds United target who is set to join the club on loan from Italian side Inter.



Leeds were locked in discussions to take the Argentine striker to Elland Road, but ran out of time when the early closing Championship transfer window slammed shut.













Windows across Europe remain wide open for business and Belgian top flight side Sint-Truiden, who have former Leeds winger Jordan Botaka on the books, have found an agreement with Inter on the basis of a loan.



Colidio is due to arrive over the coming days along with Lee Seung-Woo from Hellas Verona and Tatsuya Ito from Hamburg.



Coach Brys will be on hand to welcome the new arrivals, but admits he knows little about them.







"Do I know them? From Google and Wyscout", Brys laughed, answering Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg's question.



Brys has no doubt over the quality of the new arrivals however, especially Hamburg star Ito, who was nominated for the Bundesliga rookie of the season award.



"Whoever was a great hope in the Bundesliga in 2017 has something to offer.



"Only Lee and Ito are similar types.



"As a coach, I have to watch that there is a balance in the side", he added.



Sint-Truiden have so far collected three points from their opening three Belgian top flight games and Brys will be hoping the reinforcements can hit the ground running.



Brys' men beat Standard Liege 2-1 on Sunday.

