I’d Spoken To Victor Orta About Marcelo Bielsa, Former Leeds United Boss Admits

Former Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that he spoke to Whites director of football Victor Orta about Marcelo Bielsa during his time in charge at Elland Road.



Leeds forked out £500,000 to take Heckingbottom out of his contract at Barnsley and appoint him.













However, the Whites opted to sack Heckingbottom just four months later, a month after he took the side on a controversial post-season trip to Burma.



Bielsa was handed the reins at Elland Road and Heckingbottom has revealed he discussed the legendary Argentine with Orta.



The 42-year-old, now in charge at Scottish club Hibernian, admits he was not the main man at the club during his time at Leeds, and hopes the situation has changed with Bielsa in place.







"I’d spoken about Marcelo to Victor Orta when I first went in", Heckingbottom told The Athletic.



"He was asking about coaches and I mentioned [Athletic] Bilbao. Aspects of Bielsa I really liked.



"When I was there, I wasn’t the main man. Andrea [Radrizzani], the owner, was.



"All of a sudden, he’s got a man in there who he’s paying all this money to.



"So Bielsa, he’s the man. For me, that’s what Leeds needed.



"I hope for Andrea and Leeds it goes great.



"Marcelo Bielsa knows more about football than Andrea, know what I mean? Let him help", the Hibs boss added.



Heckingbottom took charge of Hibernian in February this year, making an instant impact as he drove the Easter Road side up the Scottish Premiership standings to a finish of fifth.



