I’ll Fight To Play – Wolves Star Aiming To Play During League One Loan Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves goalkeeper Will Norris has vowed to fight for the number 1 spot at Ipswich Town during the course of his season-long loan at Portman Road.



The shot-stopper has linked up with Ipswich on a season-long deal as he looks to kick on with his career and play regularly in League One.













Norris will make his Ipswich debut on Tuesday night against Luton Town in the EFL Cup and has his eyes on impressing boss Paul Lambert.



The goalkeeper wants to use the outing as a basis to push on and compete with Tomas Holy for the starting spot at Ipswich and has vowed to fight hard to play.



"This is a good competition and a good oportunity for me and some of the lads to show what we can offer. I'm itching to get going", he told iFollow Ipswich.







"Every game is important to me generally speaking but in the goalkeeping role particularly you have to take the chances you get to impress.



"Over the course of the season I want to fight for the starting position and tomorrow is the first proper chance I'll have to stake my claim so I'm looking forward to it", he added.



Norris was snapped up by Wolves in 2017 and made his Premier League debut for the club towards the end of last season against Fulham.



He broke into league football with a spell at Cambridge United, after progressing through non-league.



Following the EFL Cup clash, Ipswich are then in action away at Peterborough United in League One on Saturday.

