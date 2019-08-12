Learn From Liverpool, Simon Mignolet Urges Club Brugge

Follow @insidefutbol





Simon Mignolet has urged Club Brugge to learn from Liverpool as they try to navigate their way through to the Champions League group stage.



The goalkeeper reached the Champions League final with Liverpool in 2018 and then won the tournament with the Reds last season.













He ended his spell with Liverpool earlier this month to return to Belgium with Club Brugge, where he has put pen to paper to a five-year contract and jumped straight into a Champions League qualifying campaign.



Club Brugge hold a 1-0 lead over Dynamo Kyiv from the first leg of their third round qualifying tie, and must look to make it count in the return leg in Kyiv on Wednesday.



Mignolet wants Club Brugge to learn from Liverpool and how they navigated a playoff round against Hoffenheim in 2017 .







"I look at it positively", Mignolet was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Gazet van Antwerpen.



"That season we had to start with Liverpool in the qualifiers in the Champions League. It was very close with Hoffenheim, but we managed to push through.



"That is the intention now. We have to stay calm. We know it won't be easy.



"Kyiv are a good team. We must prepare in the best possible way. We expect a tough game, but at the same time we must be confident that we will bring this game to a successful conclusion."



Club Brugge have enjoyed a positive start to the season, winning all their four games so far.



They warmed up for the trip to the Ukraine by beating Oostende 2-0 in an away Belgian top flight match.

