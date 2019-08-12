Leeds United Turn Down Pablo Hernandez Offers, Don’t Want To Sell

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have turned down offers for Pablo Hernandez over the course of the summer.



The playmaker has been key under Marcelo Bielsa and has already shown his class in the new Championship season, despite now being 34 years old.













Leeds sold several players over the course of the summer as they looked to make sure they stayed on the right side of the EFL's financial fair play rules.



Pontus Jansson was bundled out of the door, along with Kemar Roofe and Bailey Peacock-Farrell, while Jack Clarke was sold to Tottenham Hotspur.



Leeds though held several players to be essential and Hernandez fell into the bracket.







The Whites received offers for the playmaker before the Championship transfer window shut and turned them all down, according to The Athletic.



It is thought the offers came from Spain and with the transfer window still open on the continent, Leeds could be tested again before 2nd September.



Hernandez, who has scored twice in two Championship games in the new season, has another year left on his contract at Elland Road.

