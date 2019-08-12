XRegister
06 October 2018

12/08/2019 - 13:33 BST

No, Don’t Regret Departure For A Second – Former Liverpool Star On Anfield Exit

 




Simon Mignolet says he does not regret having left Liverpool for Club Brugge, despite Alisson having picked up an injury at Anfield. 

The shot-stopper pushed to go to Belgium with Club Brugge this summer and made the move back to his homeland on a five-year contract.


 



Mignolet suffered a lack of playing time at Liverpool after Alisson's arrival and clocked only 180 minutes of football over the course of last term.

The Brazilian though has now picked up an injury and is set for a spell on the sidelines, meaning that Mignolet's replacement Adrian will fill in between the sticks.

 


If Mignolet had not moved then he would have been given the vote to play by Jurgen Klopp, but the goalkeeper insists he has not regretted his decision for a second.


 


"I haven't regretted this decision for a second", Mignolet told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

"His injury makes no difference at all.

 


"I knew this could happen.

"The few weeks I would play would not outweigh the five years I have signed here for", he added.

Adrian is expected to fill in for Alisson between the sticks on Wednesday night when Liverpool line up against Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup.
 