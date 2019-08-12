Nothing Bigger Than Leeds United Tie – Salford City Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Salford City boss Graham Alexander believes that there is no bigger tie his side could have been given in the EFL Cup than a meeting with Leeds United.



The newly promoted League Two club are due to play host to Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds on Tuesday night at Moor Lane as they look to cause a shock and dump the Whites out of the competition.













Alexander is sure the Manchester United-Leeds rivalry, due to the fact that Salford are owned by six former Manchester United players, will add extra spice to the affair.



And he does not feel that Salford could have been given a bigger tie for their first EFL Cup game.



"Out of all of the teams in the draw, I don't think we could have picked a bigger one to be honest", Alexander told BBC Radio Manchester.







"I think the rivalry with the old United players does add a bit of spice to it as well.



"I think Gary Neville was straight on Twitter afterwards and it's all part of the rivalry, the fun and the story of the game.



"On the day it's about our players coming up against theirs. It's an unbelievable test for our players."



Salford won their opening League Two fixture at Moor Lane against Stevenage, but then lost at the weekend on the road at Crawley Town.



Leeds, who are considered to be amongst the leading contenders to win promotion from the Championship this season, were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

