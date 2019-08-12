XRegister
06 October 2018

12/08/2019 - 22:04 BST

Paul Le Guen Pulling Out All Stops To Sign Talent, Brighton and Newcastle Unable To Respond

 




Brighton and Newcastle United target Moussa Sissako is being targeted by French Ligue 2 side Le Havre, who are pulling out all the stops to attract him from Paris Saint-Germain. 

Sissako was widely expected to complete a move to the Premier League as Brighton and Newcastle looked to snap him up.


 



However, the pair were unable to do a deal for the 18-year-old before the Premier League transfer window closed its doors and are now unable to rival clubs for Sissako's signature.

With the Premier League pair out of the picture, Le Havre want Sissako, according to French magazine France Football.

 


Paul Le Guen is pulling out all the stops to tempt Sissako to make the move and PSG are expected to sell for the right price.


 


Le Havre have done business with PSG this summer, signing Eric Junior Dina-Ebimbe on loan from the French champions.

It was claimed that Sissako had received four-year contract offers from both Brighton and Newcastle and was to choose which club to pick.

 


No Premier League clubs can interfere in the race for Sissako now though, with the window closing early in England, while Le Havre can continue their pursuit of the young centre-back unti 2nd September.

Sissako is a product of PSG's youth academy.
 