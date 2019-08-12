Premier League Clubs Weren’t Sure Of Me When I Was At Celtic – Virgil van Dijk

Follow @insidefutbol





Virgil van Dijk admits that Premier League sides were suspicious of whether he could cut the mustard in the league while he was on the books at Celtic.



The centre-back moved to Celtic from Dutch side FC Groningen in the summer of 2013, with the Scottish giants putting a fee of £2.6m on the table to secure his services.













Van Dijk caught the eye at Celtic, but a move to the Premier League did not happen until 2015, with mid-table side Southampton paying £13m to sign him.



The defender, who cost Liverpool £75m to sign from Southampton, admits when he was on the books at Celtic, Premier League sides were unsure about him due to the standard of football in Scotland.



"I had to work hard. Even when I was at Celtic, the Premier League sides were very suspicious of me", Van Dijk told French magazine France Football.







"They did not want to take any chances because I was playing in Scotland.



"I continued to progress, but nothing was clear.



"Everyone has his destiny, his own way.



"The one I followed belongs to me.



"I think I had to live that", Van Dijk added.



The defender is in the running to win the Ballon d'Or after his superb season for Liverpool, with the Dutchman having helped Liverpool win the Champions League last term.

