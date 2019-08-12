Steven Gerrard Says This To Us All The Time – Rangers Star On Repeated Message

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has revealed what manager Steven Gerrard has drummed into his Gers players about trusting in their methods.



Gerrard convinced Aribo to snub interest from a host of clubs this summer and make the move to Ibrox.













The Rangers boss has handed Aribo a central role in his team, trusting in the young talent, who has repaid his faith in spades, not least in the Europa League, where he has three goals in five games to his name.



Gerrard is keen for Aribo to contribute in attack and the midfielder has revealed the message which the Rangers manager never tires of repeating to his players.



"Defence is obviously important in football because you can't be just conceding goals", Aribo told Rangers TV.







"But now it's just for the attack to take our chances in the game and score as many goals as we can, and put the games to bed as early as possible.



"Scoring goals is the hardest thing to do in football so it's good to have good players that are going to be able to unlock defences.



"We need to work on patience and trust in what we're doing.



"The gaffer says it all the time that we need to trust and keep patient, and then we'll get the chance, and we have to be ruthless and take it."



Rangers crushed Hibernian 6-1 at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, with Aribo completing all 90 minutes in the match.



Gerrard will want his men to be equally ruthless when Danish outfit FC Midtyjlland visit on Thursday evening; the Gers hold a 4-2 advantage from the first leg.

