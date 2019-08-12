Stuttgart Poised To Win Race For Liverpool Linked Teenage Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Highly rated Paris FC forward Silas Wamangituka, who has been linked with Liverpool, is close to completing a move to German club Stuttgart.



Wamangituka impressed last season in Ligue 2 and a host of sides have been linked with holding an interest in him this summer.













Liverpool have been credited with being admirers of the 19-year-old, but with the Premier League transfer window now closed, are not in a position to move for his signature.



Now, according to Sky Deutschland, Stuttgart have won the race for his signature and will splash out in the region of €8m to snap him up.



The forward found the back of the net on eleven occasions in Ligue 2 for Paris FC over the course of last season.







Paris FC will bank around €8m from selling Wamangituka, turning a quick profit on a player only signed last summer.



Stuttgart are bidding for a return to the Bundesliga and have taken four points from their opening 2.Bundesliga games.



They are next in action this evening when they take on Hansa Rostock in an away league fixture.

