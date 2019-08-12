XRegister
06 October 2018

12/08/2019 - 15:53 BST

This Is What I Told Our New Boys After Manchester City Loss – West Ham Star

 




Jack Wilshere has revealed what he told West Ham United new boys Sebastien Haller and Pablo Fornals following the Hammers' drubbing at the hands of Manchester City. 

Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini opted to start Haller in the Premier League clash at the London Stadium, while Fornals was introduced from the bench at the half-time mark.


 



Manchester City took the hosts apart, running out 5-0 winners thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling (three) and Sergio Aguero.

Seeing their new side taken to pieces at close quarters could have been a demoralising experience for new boys Haller and Fornals, but Wilshere has revealed what he told the duo to keep their heads up.

 


"I thought Seb did well and Pablo did well when he came on", Wilshere told his club's official site.


 


"I said to them that they’ll probably not play in a game tougher than that in this league.

"There are different tests and difficult tests still to come but, against them, they make it so difficult as they make little passes and pull you out of position for someone else to go in.

 


"That’s why they’re the champions", the West Ham midfielder added.

West Ham will be aiming to bounce back next weekend when they take the trip to the south coast to lock horns with Brighton.

They then close out the first month of the season by taking on Watford at Vicarage Road and hosting Norwich City, games they will be targeting points from.
 