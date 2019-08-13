Accrington Stanley Star Eyeing Dream Moment Against Sunderland

Follow @insidefutbol





Accrington Stanley new boy Dion Charles admits that if he gets on the pitch against Sunderland in the EFL Cup this evening then it will be a dream come true moment.



Joining John Coleman's side only this week on a two-year deal, the midfielder will be aiming to play his part in the cup tie tonight, as he looks to repay his manager.













“I need to repay the gaffer here as he has given me a chance, he has seen something in me and I need to show everyone else", the youngster told his club's official website.



The midfielder is well aware of the size of Sunderland and their recent history in the Premier League, meaning the chance to share the pitch with the Black Cats would be a dream.





“To feature tomorrow night would be what dreams are made of, a former Premier League club with a massive following.







“If I get on the pitch it’s a dream come true.”



Charles came through the youth ranks at Backpool, but has spent his time turning out in non-league football in recent years.





Accrington suffered a 3-0 defeat at home in League One last season, but did hold Jack Ross' men to a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light.



They started the season with a 2-0 defeat at Lincoln, but saw their scheduled meeting at the weekend with Bury postponed.

