XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/08/2019 - 15:36 BST

Accrington Stanley Star Eyeing Dream Moment Against Sunderland

 




Accrington Stanley new boy Dion Charles admits that if he gets on the pitch against Sunderland in the EFL Cup this evening then it will be a dream come true moment.

Joining John Coleman's side only this week on a two-year deal, the midfielder will be aiming to play his part in the cup tie tonight, as he looks to repay his manager.  


 



“I need to repay the gaffer here as he has given me a chance, he has seen something in me and I need to show everyone else", the youngster told his club's official website

The midfielder is well aware of the size of Sunderland and their recent history in the Premier League, meaning the chance to share the pitch with the Black Cats would be a dream.
 


“To feature tomorrow night would be what dreams are made of, a former Premier League club with a massive following. 



“If I get on the pitch it’s a dream come true.”

Charles came through the youth ranks at Backpool, but has spent his time turning out in non-league football in recent years.
 


Accrington suffered a 3-0 defeat at home in League One last season, but did hold Jack Ross' men to a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light.

They started the season with a 2-0 defeat at Lincoln, but saw their scheduled meeting at the weekend with Bury postponed. 
 