XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/08/2019 - 16:37 BST

Celtic Park Is Fabulous – Cluj Star Relishing Game

 




CFR Cluj striker George Tucudean has expressed his delight at finally getting a chance to play at Celtic Park in his career.

The 28-year-old striker’s side will take on Celtic at Paradise tonight in the second leg of their Champions League third-round qualifier.  


 



Tucudean had a trial with Celtic during his teenage years, but he failed to earn a contract and continued his career in Romanian football.

Health issues have threatened to end his playing career, but the forward has continued to fight back and extend his time on the pitch and is finally getting a chance to play at Celtic Park.
 


He admits that all those years ago he wanted to play at the ground for Celtic, but is happy to get the chance, even if he will be representing Cluj in the crucial Champions League qualifier.
 



“It will be fantastic, I’m sure”, Tucudean told The Athletic when asked about playing at Celtic Park.

“It’s a fabulous ground. When I first put my foot on that pitch [as a teenager] I dreamed of playing there for Celtic.
 


“Now, I’m also happy I’ll play there with CFR.

"It’s a massive game for us, [but] it’s a joy to play against Celtic.”

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Romania last week and they have everything to play for tonight.   
 