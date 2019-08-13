Celtic Park Is Fabulous – Cluj Star Relishing Game

Follow @insidefutbol





CFR Cluj striker George Tucudean has expressed his delight at finally getting a chance to play at Celtic Park in his career.



The 28-year-old striker’s side will take on Celtic at Paradise tonight in the second leg of their Champions League third-round qualifier.













Tucudean had a trial with Celtic during his teenage years, but he failed to earn a contract and continued his career in Romanian football.



Health issues have threatened to end his playing career, but the forward has continued to fight back and extend his time on the pitch and is finally getting a chance to play at Celtic Park.





He admits that all those years ago he wanted to play at the ground for Celtic, but is happy to get the chance, even if he will be representing Cluj in the crucial Champions League qualifier.









“It will be fantastic, I’m sure”, Tucudean told The Athletic when asked about playing at Celtic Park.



“It’s a fabulous ground. When I first put my foot on that pitch [as a teenager] I dreamed of playing there for Celtic.





“Now, I’m also happy I’ll play there with CFR.



"It’s a massive game for us, [but] it’s a joy to play against Celtic.”



The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Romania last week and they have everything to play for tonight.

