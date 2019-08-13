XRegister
13/08/2019 - 13:58 BST

Contract Offer On Table At Tottenham Hotspur For Free Agent

 




Tottenham Hotspur still have a contract offer on the table for free agent Fernando Llorente. 

The Spanish striker's contract at Tottenham ran out earlier this summer and he has now departed the club, with his number 18 shirt going to new arrival Giovani Lo Celso.


 



Llorente's representatives have been holding discussions with a number of clubs across Europe, including several sides in Italy's Serie A.

However, the striker has yet to settle on a new destination and, according to football.london, a contract offer is on the table for the Spaniard at Tottenham.

 


The new contract in north London is on lower terms that Llorente was previously on at the club.


 


As a free agent, the striker could return to Tottenham at any time, but the situation may become more complex after transfer windows in Europe close on 2nd September.

Tottenham already have a maximum of 17 foreign players in their Champions League squad, but some could leave.

 


Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has been strongly linked with the exit door, while question marks also remain about Serge Aurier's future in north London.
 