XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/08/2019 - 22:52 BST

Fans Can See Progress We’ve Made Under Steve Bruce – Newcastle United Star

 




Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden believes it is clear for the fans to see the Magpies have made progress under new manager Steve Bruce on the basis of their performance against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Magpies put in a resilient performance, but were edged out 1-0 by Unai Emery's Gunners at St James' Park.  


 



The performance has pleased the 24-year-old, who feels that given all the changes the team have undergone over the course of the summer, the initial signs are promising.

Pointing out the work rate and the intensity the team showed in the match, Hayden said that it was a good way to start and he is now hopeful the bedding in process under Bruce can continue.
 


"Considering that the manager's only been in a few weeks, we've obviously got new lads that have come in hopefully the fans can see the progress that we have made", Hayden told BBC Newcastle.



"Considering what has happened over the summer at the football club, to put on a performance like that.

"Everyone can see that the work rate was there, the intensity was there as much as it could be.
 


"Obviously it is going to take time for everything to bed in, but I think that was a good start."

Bruce has been backed in the transfer market, adding big money signings such as Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin, and will be expected to produce results. 

The pressure will be on Newcastle this coming weekend at Norwich City, as after the trip to Carrow Road they face Tottenham Hotspur, Watford and Liverpool.   
 