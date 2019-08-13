Fans Can See Progress We’ve Made Under Steve Bruce – Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden believes it is clear for the fans to see the Magpies have made progress under new manager Steve Bruce on the basis of their performance against Arsenal on Sunday.



The Magpies put in a resilient performance, but were edged out 1-0 by Unai Emery's Gunners at St James' Park.













The performance has pleased the 24-year-old, who feels that given all the changes the team have undergone over the course of the summer, the initial signs are promising.



Pointing out the work rate and the intensity the team showed in the match, Hayden said that it was a good way to start and he is now hopeful the bedding in process under Bruce can continue.





"Considering that the manager's only been in a few weeks, we've obviously got new lads that have come in hopefully the fans can see the progress that we have made", Hayden told BBC Newcastle.







"Considering what has happened over the summer at the football club, to put on a performance like that.



"Everyone can see that the work rate was there, the intensity was there as much as it could be.





"Obviously it is going to take time for everything to bed in, but I think that was a good start."



Bruce has been backed in the transfer market, adding big money signings such as Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin, and will be expected to produce results.



The pressure will be on Newcastle this coming weekend at Norwich City, as after the trip to Carrow Road they face Tottenham Hotspur, Watford and Liverpool.

