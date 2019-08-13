He’s Great, I’m Working On Building Understanding – Newcastle Star On Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United creative hub Miguel Almiron has admitted he is working hard on building up an understanding with big money signing Joelinton.



25-year-old Almiron joined the Magpies from MLS side Atlanta United in January, but is still finding his feet in the Premier League as he bids to live up to the fans' expectations.













He was joined in the summer by record signing Joelinton, whom he considers to be a "great player".



Almiron is keen to build up a good link with the Brazilian striker as he bids to make sure he supplies the former Hoffenheim man with chances to score in English football.





"Gradually we are trying to build up an understanding between Joe and myself – he’s a great player", Almiron told his club's official site.







"I think that understanding will come on the field."



Almiron also took time to insist that he has now settled in Newcastle and is feeling good, something he hopes will help him on the pitch too.





“Off the field, personally I’m feeling good as well in terms of how I’ve settled since I first got here, so hopefully that will help on the field."



New Newcastle boss Steve Bruce will be keen to get the most out of Joelinton, with the striker a big money arrival from German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.



Joelinton will likely have an opportunity to open his Premier League account next weekend at Norwich City.





