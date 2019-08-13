I Need To Pack Him In Cotton Wool – Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has vowed to wrap new boy Adrian in cotton wool as he looks to avoid what would be another damaging injury to a goalkeeper.



The Reds swooped to sign the former West Ham United goalkeeper, who was a free agent, following the departure of Simon Mignolet to Club Brugge.













Adrian has been swiftly put between the sticks at Liverpool after number 1 Alisson suffered an injury.



The Spanish shot-stopper has arrived at Liverpool without a pre-season under his belt and though Klopp insists he has looked sharp in training, he admits there is a need to take extra precautions to make sure he too does not pick up an injury.



"I’m not worried at all about how he will do it in the long term, but in the short term the problem is just that he came here with no club when we signed him. We don’t have to talk too much about it, that’s what the experience is for", Klopp told Liverpool's official site.







"He looked very good and very sharp from the first session he had with us but of course now we need to be careful [and] pack him in cotton wool pretty much.



"We cannot now do the hardest training with him every day and stuff like this, we have to make him match fit every day, that’s how it is. So that’s what we try and then he will be fine.