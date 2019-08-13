I’m Confident We Can Be In Title Shake-up – Manchester United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Lou Macari has claimed that the Red Devils could be part of the Premier League title race this season.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already insisted that the Premier League giants are some way away from being in the conversation for the title and will need time to rebuild.













Manchester City, the champions, and Liverpool set the benchmark last season and many believe the two will again be the sides who will be competing for the honour at the end of current campaign.



Macari stressed that it is too early to call the Premier League a two-horse race as a number of things can go wrong at both Liverpool and Manchester City over the course of the season.





While he admits that things could go south at Old Trafford as well, the Manchester United legend feels that on the evidence of the opening game, Solskjaer’s side could be in the mix as well.









The Scot believes Manchester United could make Old Trafford a fortress this season.



Macari said on MUTV: “Listening to all the pundits and everybody has written us off.





“[They are saying it will be a] two-horse race, but they are forgetting that the two at the top may have injuries, suspensions and important players may be out for long period of time.



“And after Leicester winning the league, I do not see why Manchester United can’t be in the shake-up.



“Looking at yesterday [Sunday], I am more confident now that they can be in the shake-up.



“Everything might crash around us and we will start to do everything wrong but on yesterday’s [Sunday] evidence, there is a team who’d certainly be difficult to beat here at Old Trafford.



“Away from home, it could be different, but here at Old Trafford, with the crowd behind them they will be an extra man and that was evident yesterday [Sunday].”



Manchester United have not put in a credible title challenge since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final campaignin 2013.

