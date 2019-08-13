XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

13/08/2019 - 18:47 BST

Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah Start – Leeds United Team vs Salford City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Salford City vs Leeds United
Competition: EFL Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Leeds United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening's EFL Cup tie against Salford City at Moor Lane. 

Marcelo Bielsa's men were held to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road in Championship action by Nottingham Forest at the weekend.
 

 



While promotion remains the priority for Bielsa at Leeds this season, the Argentine has also stressed the importance of this evening's fixture in the EFL Cup.


Bielsa opts to shake things up against the League Two new boys, as he looks to keep his squad fresh and get minutes into the legs of players who have not featured so far.
 


Bielsa goes with Kiko Casilla in goal, while Gaetano Berardi, Ben White, Leif Davis and Ezgjan Alioski make up the back four. Jamie Shackleton slots into midfield with Kalvin Phillips, while Mateusz Klich, Jack Clarke and Helder Costa support Eddie Nketiah.



If the Leeds boss needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Patrick Bamford and Stuart Dallas.
 


Leeds United Team vs Salford City

Casilla, Berardi, White, Davis, Alioski, Shackleton, Phillips, Klich, Clarke, Costa, Nketiah

Substitutes: Miazek, Dallas, Gotts, McCalmont, Harrison, Bogusz, Bamford
 