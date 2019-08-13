Leigh Griffiths On Bench – Celtic Team vs Cluj Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs CFR Cluj

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Romanian outfit CFR Cluj in the second leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie.



The Scottish champions played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the tie and the winners will face Slavia Prague in the next round.













The trip to Romania is the only match Celtic have not won this season and they warmed up for the return leg by crushing Motherwell 5-2 at Fir Park on Saturday.





Boss Neil Lennon picks Scott Bain in goal for this evening's game, while at the back he puts his trust in Jozo Simunovic, Kristoffer Ajer and Hatem Abd Elhamed in what appears to be a back three.





Further up the pitch the Celtic manager has Scott Brown in midfield, with Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor also picked, along with Olivier Ntcham. Mikey Johnston, James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard also play.







Lennon has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Leigh Griffiths and Christopher Jullien.





Celtic Team vs CFR Cluj



Bain, Simunovic, Elhamed, Ajer, Brown, Ntcham, McGtregor, Christie, Johnston, Forrest, Edouard



Substitutes: Gordon, Jullien, Bitton, Griffiths, Bayo, Morgan, Bolingoli

