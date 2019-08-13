Philippe Coutinho’s Agent In France For Paris Saint-Germain Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Philippe Coutinho, who was wanted by Tottenham Hotspur this summer, is now in Paris for talks with Paris Saint-Germain.



Barcelona are happy to let Coutinho go this summer and were ready to sanction a loan move to Tottenham for the midfielder.













However, no deal could be done before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut and Coutinho is still on the books at the Camp Nou.



He could still be on the move this summer though and has been linked with French champions PSG.



According to French broadcaster Canal+, Coutinho's agent is now in the French capital for talks over a move to PSG for his client.







PSG could let Neymar go this summer and a return to Barcelona has been floated for the Brazil international.



Coutinho could potentially form part of the deal and the player's agent is assessing the possibility of his client moving to the Parc des Princes.



It had been thought Coutinho could return to the Premier League this summer and Tottenham headed the race for his signature.



But the early closing Premier League transfer window means that English top flight clubs cannot now become involved in any chase for Coutinho.

