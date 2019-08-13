Rangers Talent Man In Demand, Host of Clubs Want Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Dundee, St Johnstone and Ross County are all amongst a host of teams chasing the loan signing of 17-year-old Rangers winger Josh McPake this summer.



The teenage winger has been part of Steven Gerrard’s pre-season preparations and is highly rated by the Rangers manager.













The youngster was even handed his senior debut in a second-half cameo against St. Joseph’s in a Europa League qualifier earlier in the season.



A highly thought of talent within Rangers, the club are considering options to fast-track his development over the season and are considering loaning him out.





And according to The Athletic, Dundee, St Johnstone and Ross County are interested in getting their hands on the teenage winger this summer on loan.









Dundee are currently second in the Scottish Championship and are likely to offer him more opportunities to play first-team football this season.



But St Johnstone and Ross County are hoping to attract him with the lure of featuring in the top tier and gaining experience in the Scottish Premiership.





Rangers could believe that sending him out on loan will accelerate his development over the course of the next year.

