Roma Thinking of Out-of-favour Chelsea Star, Could Make Move

Serie A giants Roma are considering a move to try to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.



Roma, who could let Edin Dzeko go this summer, want to add to their attacking threat and have been drawn to the Premier League for a solution.













According to Sky Italia, the Giallorossi are interested in Batshuayi and even if Dzeko does not go, consider him to be a possible addition.



He is on the books at Chelsea, who are operating under a transfer ban but would not be able to sign a replacement now regardless due to the early closing Premier League transfer window.



Batshuayi is out of the picture at Chelsea and spent the first half of last season on loan at Valencia and the second part of the campaign at Crystal Palace.







He scored five times in eleven Premier League games under Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park.



Chelsea have Batshuayi under contract until the summer of 2021 and may be willing to let him leave if Roma present an acceptable proposal.



The former Marseille striker did not feature for Chelsea at the weekend against Manchester United.

