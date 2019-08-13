Sampdoria Swinging Into Action For Liverpool Linked Forward, Fee Agreed

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria have reached an agreement over a fee with Bordeaux for the signature of Liverpool linked forward Francois Kamano.



The 23-year-old Guinea winger has been heavily linked with a move away from the French club after an impressive season in Ligue 1. Kamano was mooted as a target for Liverpool in the closing days of the Premier League transfer window.













He now seems destined for a move to Italy after Sampdoria reached a breakthrough in negotiations with Bordeaux over a deal to take him to Serie A, taking advantage of the fact the transfer window is wide open for business on the continent.



According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the two clubs have worked out an agreement for the forward's transfer to Italy this summer.





Sampdoria have agreed to shell out €11m plus bonuses to get Bordeaux to give their approval to Kamano’s proposed move.









However, the Italian club are yet to work out personal terms with the player and are will be looking to agree a contract with his representatives over the next few days



Liverpool are unable to move for Kamano, with the Premier League window closing early, and Sampdoria have a clear path towards signing him.





Kamano scored ten goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances for Bordeaux last season.

