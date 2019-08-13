XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

13/08/2019 - 21:58 BST

This Day Was Coming – Celtic Legend Slams Bhoys’ After Champions League Exit

 




Celtic legend Chris Sutton has struck an unsurprised note after the Bhoys were dumped out of the Champions League by CFR Cluj. 

Neil Lennon's men drew the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie 1-1 in Romania and were expected to complete the job back on home turf.


 



The Bhoys were 1-0 down at half time after Cluj struck in the 27th minute, but goals from James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard turned the tie in their favour by just after the hour mark.

Cluj then levelled on the night, before Ryan Christie gave Celtic the advantage again two minutes later, but further goals from Cluj in the 80th and 97th minutes finished off the hosts and dumped them out of the Champions League.

 


Sutton, who has regularly slammed Celtic for not strengthening enough in the transfer market, quickly took aim at the result.


 


He wrote on Twitter: "That’s the [Kieran] Tierney money gone tonight… the messing about in the last few windows has bitten Celtic on the backside… this day was always coming…"

Celtic will now have to jump into a Europa League qualifier for the right to reach the group stage of Europe's second tier club competition.

 


The Bhoys have until 2nd September to strengthen their squad in the transfer window, but it remains to be seen how much they will spend following elimination from the Champions League.
 

 