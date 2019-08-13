This Is What To Expect From Salford City – Marcelo Bielsa On Leeds’ Opponents

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa believes he knows what to expect from Salford City at Moor Lane this evening and has warned the Whites about the League Two side's British style.



Bielsa takes his Leeds side to Moor Lane tonight for an EFL Cup tie against Graham Alexander's Salford outfit.













The Ammies were promoted from the National League last term and are now settling into life in the EFL.



Bielsa, while assessing his team's opponents, said that Salford have a typical British style of play with big strikers and big defenders, along with good tactical abilities, against which his team will have to be guarded.





"They have some characteristics of typical British style of play, with big strikers and big defenders", Bielsa said at a press conference.







"At the same time, they have a modern dynamic too, they have a good link and good balance of styles."



Leeds' priority this season is winning promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, but Bielsa is not playing down the importance of the cup tie.





"Every game is important.



"There are different levels of games, like friendly games and ones where you are fighting for points.



"When the game is an official one, it's very important", the Leeds head coach added.



The Whites were stopped in their tracks after a flying start to their domestic campaign, winning the first match against Bristol City 3-1, but then being held 1-1 against Nottingham Forest.

