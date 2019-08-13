This Is What We’ve Learned From Last Season – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United full-back Barry Douglas has insisted that the Whites have learned they cannot take anything for granted in the race for promotion to the Premier League.



The Whites enjoyed a bright start to the campaign last season but faded away towards the end to lose their spot in the top two, blowing hopes of automatic promotion, while then Derby County put them out of the playoffs.













In an injury curtailed season, Douglas played his role, but was unable to help the Whites enjoy a successful promotion campaign.



The left-back feels Leeds learned lessons from last season, with the main takeaway being not to take anything for granted, no matter how strong the promotion position appears.





The former Wolves man also stressed his desire to play in the Premier League, after having helped Wolves to promotion but then been sold to Leeds.









“To do it again, and to play in the Premier League, that’s my goal – the ultimate ambition", Douglas was quoted as saying by the Daily Record.



“I want to achieve promotion with Leeds this season.





“But if we’ve learned anything from last year it’s that you can’t take anything for granted. Even if we’re up there we know how quickly things can change.



“That’s a lesson for life as well. I worked so hard to earn a crack at the Premier League but it can be taken away in an instant.



“So I’ve learned never to look too far ahead.”



Leeds have been heavily tipped to win promotion from the Championship this season, with Marcelo Bielsa staying on as head coach to finish the job.

