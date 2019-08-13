This Is What’s Different About Us From Last Year – Rangers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Mark Hateley believes there is a key difference in the Gers squad tackling this season to the one that battled rivals Celtic last term.



The Ibrox giants cut the gap to Celtic last season, but were still unable to overhaul their rivals in the race for the Scottish Premiership title.













Steven Gerrard has again moved to strengthen his squad this summer, while offloading fringe performers, and could again make changes with the transfer window in Scotland open until 2nd September.



Hateley is pleased with the business Rangers have done and believes there is a key difference between the current squad and last season's crop.



"The difference for is that we have two players for every position", Hateley was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.







"We are still an unpredictable team but one which will get better and better as the weeks go on.



"It’s been an encouraging start. The way we went at Hibs was great to watch. They played some really good football at times.



"We have back up from goalkeeper to the guys we’ve been discussing which wasn’t there last season.



"As I said, players need to feel they are being pushed by the guy who wants to take their place."



Rangers could give themselves a big boost by navigating their way to the Europa League group stage; Gerrard also led Rangers to the group stage last season and the Gers were lauded for several superb performances on the continental stage.

