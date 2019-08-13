Tottenham Hotspur Talent Tipped To Seek Move To Germany Or Holland

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur talent Marcus Edwards could be on the move to the Netherlands or Germany before the European transfer window closes on 2nd September.



The winger, who spent last season on loan in the Netherlands at Excelsior Rotterdam, spent time training at Championship club Brentford earlier this summer as he looked to secure a move to Griffin Park.













Edwards though did not move to Brentford and the question marks over his future continue to linger.



He remains under contract at Tottenham for a further year and will be unable now to move to a Premier League or Championship club following the early closure of the transfer window.



Edwards is more likely to end up in either Germany or the Netherlands, according to football.london.







The winger is well down the pecking order at Tottenham and does not appear to feature in Mauricio Pochettino's plans.



He made a total of 25 appearances in the Dutch top flight for Excelsior Rotterdam last season, scoring twice and providing four assists as the side finished 16th.



Edwards, 20, has been capped by England at various youth levels, up to the Under-20 side.



The winger may though now have to leave his homeland in an effort to kick on with his career.

