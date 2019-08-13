Watch Him And Learn, Rangers Legend Urges Ger To Focus On Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Mark Hateley has urged Alfredo Morelos to pay close attention to Jermain Defoe and learn from the veteran striker.



Gers boss Steven Gerrard opted to play Defoe from the start on Sunday against Hibernian at Ibrox and he did not disappoint, helping himself to a hat-trick as Paul Heckingbottom's men were thrashed 6-1.













Morelos has been viewed as the main striker at Rangers, but Hateley thinks the young Colombian should watch and learn when Defoe is on the pitch.



Defoe linked up well with his Rangers team-mates in the Scottish Premiership encounter and Hateley thinks the striker put his full array of superb movement and killer instinct on display.



"I love watching Jermain", Hateley was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.







"It’s the way he brings team-mates into the game, how his movement gets Rangers further up the field. Steven knew what he was getting. They played together after all.



"Jermain is an expert at coming off his man, making defenders turn, getting on the end of balls. He needs one touch to score.



"Alfredo should watch him, take some tips, because there are weak points to his game which if he can sort out, and his strong elements get stronger, we have a seriously good player on our hands.



"He could learn how to get more involved, as Jermain does, in terms of build-up, but this isn’t to say he hasn’t come back after the summer looking really good", he added.



All eyes will be on which striker Gerrard chooses to start with on Thursday night when he sends his Rangers side out with a 4-2 advantage in the second leg of their Europa League qualifying tie against FC Midtjylland.

