Dejan Lovren Has Powerful Backer Championing Roma Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has the backing of Roma coach Paulo Fonseca over other targets, as the Giallorossi look to add to their centre-back options.



Roma have opened talks with Liverpool over signing the defender and are working on a deal to take him to Italy on an initial loan with an option to buy.













Lovren is aware that he is at best the fourth choice centre-back in the Liverpool squad and he is prepared to move to the Stadio Olimpico in search of regular football.



Roma have also been looking at other options as well, with Juventus’ Daniel Rugani also believed to be a target for the Serie A giants.





But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Fonseca has pushed Roma towards a possible deal to take Lovren to the Stadio Olimpico.







The Roma coach prefers the 30-year-old over other targets and the club are keen to fulfil the wish of the man in the dugout.



Liverpool want a fee of around €20m, but Roma are trying to agree an overall deal worth €15m, favouring a loan plus purchase option.





They have also offered wages to the tune of €3m per year to Lovren and the defender has already reportedly agreed personal terms.

