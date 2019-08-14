Don’t Listen To Internet Moaners – Former Celtic Boss Says Bhoys Don’t Need To Spend

Follow @insidefutbol





Gordon Strachan does not believe Celtic need to do too much between now and the closure of the transfer window on 2nd September and has urged the club to resist the internet moaners.



The Bhoys suffered a financial hit on Tuesday night when they were knocked out of the Champions League by Romanian side Cluj, but have banked cash from selling Kieran Tierney to Arsenal this summer.













There have been calls for Celtic to strengthen their squad and suggestions that the Champions League exit has been driven by a failure to do so adequately in recent years.



Former Celtic boss Strachan though feels there is little that needs to be done with the Bhoys squad and does not think the Champions League exit will push the club into the transfer market, urging the powers that be to not listen to those he has called internet moaners.



"Celtic don’t need to panic buy. They have enough. I really don’t know if they have to do too much", Strachan wrote in his Paddy Power column.







"Do they want to go out and buy someone just to appease the braying hordes – more likely five or six moaners on the internet – or do they just calm down and know that they have enough?



"If there’s something super duper out there, of course, they’ll do it, they’ve done that before, but they won’t be pushed into anything drastic."



Celtic have been active in the transfer market so far this summer and it remains to be seen if cash will be made available for Lennon to make further additions in the wake of the club's Champions League exit.



The Bhoys must now focus on winning a Europa League playoff tie to reach the group stage of that competition.

