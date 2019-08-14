Everton Star Knocked Back Proposal From Ligue 1 Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin knocked back a proposal to return to France to sign for Bordeaux.



Schneiderlin has struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park and has attracted interest from a host of clubs this summer.













It has now become more difficult for Schneiderlin to leave Everton this summer after the Premier League transfer window closed.



According to French radio station RMC, Bordeaux made a play to tempt Schneiderlin to return to France, but failed in their approach.



The midfielder informed the Ligue 1 side that he wants to stay at Everton to try to make his mark at the Premier League club.







Schneiderlin was sent off in Everton's Premier League opener at Crystal Palace, being dismissed with 14 minutes left.



The 29-year-old made 14 appearances in the Premier League over the course of last season for Everton, clocking just 833 minutes of football in the top flight.



Schneiderlin has another two years left to run on his deal at Goodison Park, having joined the Toffees in January 2017.



