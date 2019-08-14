Fortuna Dusseldorf See Off Manchester United Competition To Land Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Fortuna Dusseldorf managed to beat Manchester United to the signing of Ghanaian attacking midfielder Kelvin Ofori this summer, it has been claimed.



The German club snapped up the young midfielder from Ghanaian academy Right to Dream in the ongoing transfer window on a free transfer.













Fortuna Dusseldorf have high hopes from him and are confident that Ofori will make a name for himself in the Bundesliga over the next few years.



The German club had to secure his signature in the face of competition from several clubs in Europe and particularly from the Premier League.





According to German magazine Sport Bild, Manchester United were also interested in getting their hands on the teenage attacking midfielder.







The Ghanaian had the option to move to Old Trafford, where the Red Devils would have eyed loaning him out, but decided to go to Germany as part of his first step in Europe.



It has been claimed this camp chose to let him join Fortuna Dusseldorf as they felt it would be better than the uncertainty of a loan spell.





The German club’s sporting director is delighted to sign the youngster and said: “I think we have got a very talented player for us.



“We hope that he will make it into the first team as quickly as possible.”



Ofori has been eased into their reserve side to allow him to get used to his new surroundings in Germany.

