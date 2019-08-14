He Left Leeds Fans Open-Mouthed – Former White Tells Anderlecht About Kemar Roofe

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Oliver Sarkic has insisted that Anderlecht new boy Kemar Roofe has the ability to leave the fans purring, but is also committed enough to work extremely hard for the team.



Sarkic did not play a game for the senior team at Leeds before joinig Burton Albion on a free transfer during the recently concluded summer transfer window.













He did get to see Roofe, who was sold by Leeds to Anderlecht earlier this summer, at close quarters and is sure that the attacker will make an impact in Belgium.



Sarkic has given a glimpse of what the Belgian fans can expect from Roofe and insisted that the striker will never stop running for the team and will show his quality on the pitch.





The former White also feels that the striker has matured enough to have control over his game at the moment and has the ability to do things on the pitch that can make him a fan favourite.









Sarkic told Belgian outlet Sport/Voetbalmagazine: “When he was on the pitch, he never stopped running for a second.



“He ran himself to death for the team.





“He was just extremely efficient, there was an idea behind everything he did.



“He has complete control over all the elements of his game.



“He is agile, can keep hold of the ball and has a great jump.



“Sometimes he did things that left the crowd open-mouthed.



"That is why he was so loved by the fans.”



Roofe was Leeds’ top goalscorer last season and they signed 20-year-old striker Eddie Nketiah on Championship deadline day to replace him.

