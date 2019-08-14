I Do Not Miss Coaching – Manchester United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Gary Neville has conceded that he has no interest in rekindling his coaching career.



Neville started his coaching career as part of Roy Hodgson’s backroom staff with the England national team, but the Three Lions could make no impact at the World Cup and the European Championship.













The Manchester United legend became a shock appointment as Valencia’s head coach in December 2015, but four months later he was sacked after he won just three of his 16 league games.



The defender has not returned to coaching since then and has made it clear that he has no interest in every taking a coaching job again.





He is highly regarded as a television pundit for Sky Sports and Neville admits he would be more interested in the business side of football and could consider a role in the boardroom of a club.









"There is not one single part of me that wakes up and thinks 'I want to be on the training field'", he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.



"I had my foray into management in Valencia and it was probably one of the best learning curves I have ever had.





"It was a clip around the ear, sometimes you need one in life.



"I'm more interested in the board room or in the business side of things.



“The football side I love. I love watching matches but I just don't want to be on the training pitch, I feel like I've done that part of my life and want to move on."



He is already a co-owner of the Football League’s fresh entrants Salford City.

