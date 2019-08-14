Manchester City and Liverpool Miss Out On France U16 Talent, Teenager Pens Nancy Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are amongst the clubs to have missed out on talent Warren Bondo, who has decided to pen his first professional contract at French club Nancy.



The 15-year-old has been marked out for big things and a number of Europe's biggest sides were keen to draft him into their youth ranks.













Bondo was linked with Premier League sides Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool, while French champions Paris Saint-Germain were also keen.



The talent also had interest from Italy in the shape of Inter and Juventus.



Nancy were keen to see off interest in the player and have succeeded, with the teenager putting pen to paper to his first professional contract at the club.







He only joined Nancy last summer from CS Bretigny and the France Under-16 international is highly rated by the club's training director Patrick Gabriel.



"He's a defensive midfielder or a runner", Gabriel told Nancy's official site.



"He's a player with power, aggression and a high intensity of play."



Bondo turned out for France Under-16s in two friendly games last March and will now bid to kick on with his development at Nancy.

