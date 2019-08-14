XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/08/2019 - 18:51 BST

N’Golo Kante Starts – Chelsea Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Competition: UEFA Super Cup
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have announced their starting side and substitutes to meet Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul this evening. 

Frank Lampard's men suffered a heavy defeat at Manchester United to open the new Premier League campaign and the Blues will be desperate to bounce back tonight.
 

 



Lampard has been able to welcome defender Antonio Rudiger and attacker Willian back from injury, with the pair missing the defeat at Old Trafford.


The Chelsea boss picks Kepa in goal, while in defence he trusts in Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Emerson.
 


Further up the pitch, the Chelsea boss goes with Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante in midfield, while Pedro, Christian Pulisic and Oliver Giroud provide the attacking threat on the night.



Lampard can look to the bench if he wants to freshen things up, where options include young Billy Gilmour and Ross Barkley.
 


Chelsea Team vs Liverpool

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Emerson, Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante, Pedro, Pulisic, Giroud

Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Barkley, Abraham, Willian, Kenedy, Mount, Zappacosta, Batshuayi, Tomori, Gilmour

 