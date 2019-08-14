XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/08/2019 - 13:15 BST

Super Agent Makes Guarantee To Manchester United On Tottenham Target Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba Involved

 




Super agent Jorge Mendes has guaranteed Manchester United that Tottenham Hotspur target Bruno Fernandes will be ready to join the Red Devils in January, in order to smooth the exit of Paul Pogba, it has been claimed in Italy. 

Pogba has made no secret of his desire to leave Old Trafford, but Manchester United are yet to receive an acceptable offer and the jury is out on whether they will let him go this summer given the Premier League transfer window has now closed.


 



However, super agent Mendes is ready to play a role in easing Pogba's exit from Old Trafford and, according to journalist Luigi Guelpa of Italian daily Il Giornale, he has made a proposal to Manchester United.

Mendes has guaranteed Manchester United that Sporting Lisbon midfielder Fernandes will arrive at Old Trafford in January, something that could secure Pogba's exit.

 


Manchester United held an interest in Fernandes earlier this summer, while Tottenham mounted a push to sign him.


 


Spurs sent a delegation to Lisbon to hold talks with Sporting Lisbon and put proposals to the Portuguese club for Fernandes' signature.

They were unable to reach an agreement with Sporting Lisbon though, despite Fernandes asking the club's president to let him move to north London.

 


Whether Manchester United will be tempted by Mendes' proposal remains to be seen, while all eyes will be on whether Tottenham rekindle their interest in the midfielder when the January window opens for business.

 