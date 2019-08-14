XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/08/2019 - 22:07 BST

There Was Big Pressure On Us Against Aston Villa – Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks thinks there was big pressure on the north London side in their Premier League season opener against Aston Villa.

The academy graduate was on the pitch as his side came from behind to take all three points against Aston Villa 3-1 at home.  


 



It was the first season opener which Tottenham had played at their brand new stadium and the ground was packed full of expectant fans.

Winks insists the players knew there was big pressure on their shoulders during the game and feels that the Aston Villa meeting was a "must-win" because of it.
 


“It was a must-win game for us”, Winks told his club's official website.



It was the first game of the season at the new stadium and vital we got the three points.

“There was a lot of pressure on us as well, but we knew that.
 


“To get the first three points of the season with a good performance and to get back to winning ways is most important.

"Everyone is happy.”

Tottenham now face a challenging run of games before September's international break arrives.

They travel to Manchester City next weekend, before then playing host to Steve Bruce's Newcastle United side. Spurs then have the north London derby away at Arsenal before the international break.
  
 