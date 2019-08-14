Tottenham Has Been My Whole Life – Star Admits Leaving Spurs Weird Experience

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham new boy Josh Onomah has admitted leaving Tottenham Hotspur is strange, but insists he is excited about the challenge that awaits at Craven Cottage.



The 22-year-old had joined Fulham as part of the deal which has sent Ryan Sessegnon the other way, to link up with Mauricio Pochettino's Champions League runners-up.













Onomah, who came through the youth ranks at Tottenham, has had spells away from the club previously, with stints at Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday, but Fulham represent his first permanent move away from the familiar environment of Spurs.



He admits leaving Tottenham is a strange experience, but has revealed Sessegnon helped reassure him he would settle in and thrive at Craven Cottage.



"I wish Sess the best as well. I know him, I know he’s going to settle in quickly and do well, and I wish all the best for him", Onomah told Fulham's official site.







"He told me how great a club Fulham is, a massive club with great fans.



"He knows me, he knows my style of play, and he said I’d fit right in. That made me look forward to joining even more.



"It was weird leaving Tottenham. I’ve been with them since I was eight, Tottenham has been my whole life, so it has been strange, but when one door closes another one opens.



"All I’m feeling now is excitement about the new challenge here, and hopefully I can settle in quickly", the midfielder added.



Fulham saw off Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday, while Onomah will be looking to be involved this Friday when the Cottagers take on fellow relegated outfit Huddersfield Town in an away Championship meeting.



Sessegnon signed a five-year deal at Tottenham.

