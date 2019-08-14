We Had Chats – League One Club Boss On Transfer Link With Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough has admitted holding talks with Leeds United about defender Conor Shaughnessy, but has revealed the Brewers decided the deal was not for them.



Shaughnessy has been linked with leaving Elland Road this summer and the centre-back is well down the pecking order under Marcelo Bielsa.













Though the Premier League and Championship have closed their transfer windows early, League One and League Two clubs can still make signings, while windows across Europe also remain open for business.



Clough admits he did look at a deal for Shaughnessy and even held talks with Leeds.



The centre-back will not be making the move to the Pirelli Stadium though.







Clough told the Derby Telegraph: "We have had chats about Conor.



"A few weeks ago with Leeds, we nearly did something but we just needed something different.



"We knew we were taking maybe Ryan Edwards and we needed a midfielder more than a defender.



"We don't envisage adding anybody at the moment, we are happy with the squad that we've got if they can all get fit", the Burton boss added.



Shaughnessy spent the second half of last season plying his trade in Scotland on loan at Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts.



The 23-year-old joined Leeds following his release from Reading in 2016 and initially made an impact, earning a contract.





