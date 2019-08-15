Be Honest With Fans On Aims, Former Celtic Star Urges Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Andy Walker believes that Celtic as a club have accepted that the Europa League, and not the Champions League, is their level, are holding off spending cash, and has urged them to level with the fans.



Celtic crashed out of the Champions League qualifiers earlier this week when they suffered a shock 4-3 defeat at home against Romanian side Cluj to exit the tournament 5-4 on aggregate.













Missing out on reaching the Champions League group stage will have a big effect on Celtic financially, but Walker believes there is a sense the club have accepted they should be in the Europa League.



Walker does not feel that Celtic would have been gambling by spending more money on defenders to boost their chances of reaching the Champions League group stage. The former Bhoy also urged the club to be honest with the fans over their aims.



He was quoted as saying by the Evening Times: "I don’t understand why but the club increasingly appear to accept that their level is, at best, the Europa League.







"Celtic have over £50m in the bank so it wouldn’t have been unreasonable to spend another £10m on defenders to give themselves a chance of progressing.



"No-one’s asking them to gamble recklessly on succeeding in Europe because we know what can happen if that doesn’t work.



"But at least be honest with the fans and admit what your aims are", Walker added.



Celtic now face the prospect of playing a qualifier for the right to enter the Europa League at the group stage.



The Bhoys will see an effect through being in the Europa League, with more Scottish Premiership matches switched to Sundays.

