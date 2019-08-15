XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/08/2019 - 13:17 BST

Beautiful Country, Very Nice League – Liverpool Star Won’t Rule Out Future Move

 




Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has insisted he has not received an offer from Galatasaray, but refused to rule out moving to Turkey in the future. 

Shaqiri has been linked with a potential exit from Liverpool this summer due to a lack of regular playing time last season; he was an unused substitute in the UEFA Super Cup final in Istanbul on Wednesday night.


 



Monaco have been leading the charge for Shaqiri in recent days, but he has been floated as a possible signing for Galatasaray in the past.

The Switzerland international insists he has yet to receive an offer from Galatasaray, but is unwilling to rule out a future move to Turkey.

 


While Shaqiri is happy at Liverpool, the winger does admit that living in Turkey would not be something he would be opposed to.


 


"I have not received any offers from Galatasaray so far", Shaqiri was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Sabah.

"Turkey is absolutely a beautiful country to live in.

 


"They have a very nice league and very good quality teams.

"However, I am happy to be in the Premier League.

"Of course, you never know what will happen in football in the future.

"I am here right now and I am part of a pretty good team."

The jury is out on whether Liverpool would let Shaqiri leave now that the Premier League transfer window has slammed shut, meaning the Reds would be unable to sign a replacement.

He was also an unused substitute in Liverpool's Premier League opener against Norwich City however, while he got just eleven minutes of action in the Community Shield.
 