Chelsea Star Unhappy At Lack of Playing Time But Blues Keen Not To Sell

Michy Batshuayi is unhappy at Chelsea and wants to leave amid interest from Roma, but the club do not want to sell, it has been claimed in Italy.



Roma have zeroed in on the Belgian striker as they look to increase their attacking firepower heading into the new Serie A campaign.













Franco Baldini, the Roma president's right hand man, is pushing for Batshuayi to be signed.



The path to doing so may not be smooth for Roma though as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Chelsea do not want to sell the striker.



The Blues are operating under a transfer ban, though the early closure of the Premier League transfer window would make signing a replacement impossible even if the ban was not in place.







It is claimed though that Batshuayi is unhappy at Chelsea.



The striker is well down the attacking pecking order at Frank Lampard's side and was an unused substitute in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup loss against Liverpool.



Roma have been firm fans of Batshuayi since the time he was on the books at French giants Marseille, but it is less than clear if they will be able to sign him this summer.

