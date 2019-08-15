XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/08/2019 - 14:04 BST

Chelsea Star Unhappy At Lack of Playing Time But Blues Keen Not To Sell

 




Michy Batshuayi is unhappy at Chelsea and wants to leave amid interest from Roma, but the club do not want to sell, it has been claimed in Italy. 

Roma have zeroed in on the Belgian striker as they look to increase their attacking firepower heading into the new Serie A campaign.


 



Franco Baldini, the Roma president's right hand man, is pushing for Batshuayi to be signed.

The path to doing so may not be smooth for Roma though as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Chelsea do not want to sell the striker.

 


The Blues are operating under a transfer ban, though the early closure of the Premier League transfer window would make signing a replacement impossible even if the ban was not in place.


 


It is claimed though that Batshuayi is unhappy at Chelsea.

The striker is well down the attacking pecking order at Frank Lampard's side and was an unused substitute in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup loss against Liverpool.

 


Roma have been firm fans of Batshuayi since the time he was on the books at French giants Marseille, but it is less than clear if they will be able to sign him this summer.
 