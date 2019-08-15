Claim Made Over Likely Mike Ashley Newcastle Ownership Tenure

Follow @insidefutbol





Mike Ashley is likely to remain at Newcastle United for the "medium term", sources at the club have indicated.



The Magpies owner, who is unpopular with many fans, has seen pressure on him to sell up mount further this summer after Rafael Benitez opted not to sign a new contract to remain as manager at St James' Park.













Ashley has received takeover bids, but none of the interested parties have progressed matters to the extent for him to be happy to sell the club and he recently said in an interview he fears he may own Newcastle forever.



While there is no expectation that he is suddenly set to sell, sources at the club have indicated to The Athletic that he is expected to remain as Newcastle owner for the medium term.



Many Newcastle fans are continuing to demand that Ashley sells, but he appears to be holding out for £350m to part with the club and no party has satisfied his demands.







Newcastle installed Steve Bruce as successor to Benitez earlier this summer and the former Hull City boss lost his first Premier League game in charge at the weekend against Arsenal.



Bruce takes his Magpies outfit to Carrow Road this coming Saturday to take on newly promoted Norwich City.



Newcastle then have a daunting trip to last season's Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur, before finishing the month with an EFL Cup meeting at home against Leicester City and a visit from Watford.

