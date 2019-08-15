XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/08/2019 - 20:58 BST

Claim Made Over Likely Mike Ashley Newcastle Ownership Tenure

 




Mike Ashley is likely to remain at Newcastle United for the "medium term", sources at the club have indicated. 

The Magpies owner, who is unpopular with many fans, has seen pressure on him to sell up mount further this summer after Rafael Benitez opted not to sign a new contract to remain as manager at St James' Park.


 



Ashley has received takeover bids, but none of the interested parties have progressed matters to the extent for him to be happy to sell the club and he recently said in an interview he fears he may own Newcastle forever.

While there is no expectation that he is suddenly set to sell, sources at the club have indicated to The Athletic that he is expected to remain as Newcastle owner for the medium term.

 


Many Newcastle fans are continuing to demand that Ashley sells, but he appears to be holding out for £350m to part with the club and no party has satisfied his demands.


 


Newcastle installed Steve Bruce as successor to Benitez earlier this summer and the former Hull City boss lost his first Premier League game in charge at the weekend against Arsenal.

Bruce takes his Magpies outfit to Carrow Road this coming Saturday to take on newly promoted Norwich City.

 


Newcastle then have a daunting trip to last season's Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur, before finishing the month with an EFL Cup meeting at home against Leicester City and a visit from Watford.
 