Fans Never Let Us Down – Leeds United Star Keen To Repay Faith

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has stressed the team's desire to repay the fans for their unwavering support by securing promotion this season.



The Yorkshire giants regularly sold out Elland Road last term and for long periods of the season looked all but certain to go up to the Premier League automatically.













The wheels fell off at the end of the campaign though with a series of poor results meaning Leeds dropped into the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Derby County.



Leeds fans were out in force for the Whites' first home game of the season last weekend, with a 1-1 draw played out against Nottingham Forest.



And Cooper is keen to see Leeds repay the fans for their constant support.







"All the targets in your head come back and you concentrate on what is in front of you", Cooper was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"We can't do anything to change what has happened in the past and we look forward.



"A sold out Elland Road for the first game of the season is unbelievable.



"They never let us down, they never have done.



"Hopefully we don't let them down this year", the centre-back added.



Leeds have been strongly tipped for promotion this term, despite selling key players Pontus Jansson and Kemar Roofe, and focusing on the loan market to make additions.



The Whites currently have six loan players in the first team squad.

