Glen Kamara Starts – Rangers Team vs Midtjylland Confirmed

Rangers have announced their team to take on Danish outfit Midtjylland in the Europa League at Ibrox.



Steven Gerrard's side won the first leg in Denmark 4-2 and will start this evening's tie as firm favourites to progress into the next round, however the Gers saw rivals Celtic slip up and exit the Champions League on Tuesday, in a warning against complacency.













Rangers have the experienced Allan McGregor in goal, while Gerrard picks James Tavernier at right-back and Jon Flanagan at left-back for tonight's game.





Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic link up in the heart of defence to form the centre-back pairing for the tie, while Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Steven Davis are the midfield three.





At the top end of the pitch, Sheyi Ojo, on loan from Liverpool, and Scott Arfield, support striker Alfredo Morelos, who will be bidding to shoot down the Danes.







Gerrard can look to his bench if he needs to make changes, where options available include Joe Aribo and Jermain Defoe.





Rangers Team vs FC Midtjylland



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Flanagan, Jack, Davis, Kamara, Ojo, Arfield, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Helander, Barisic, Docherty, Aribo, Jones, Defoe

