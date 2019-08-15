Influential Roma Official Urging Swoop For Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





The right hand man of Roma president James Pallotta, Franco Baldini, is pushing the Giallorossi to try to sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea.



Roma, who have just locked the highly rated Nicolo Zaniolo down on a new contract, are looking to reinforce their attacking options.













Chelsea striker Batshuayi is on the club's radar and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, influential advisor Baldini is pushing Roma to sign the former Marseille man.



Batshuayi remains well down the pecking order at Chelsea and could depart Stamford Bridge this summer.



The Chelsea attacker is not though considered as a replacement for Edin Dzeko at Roma, with Gonzalo Higuain the primary target for that role.







Batshuayi is instead viewed as the heir to Patrik Schick, who could be sold to a Bundesliga club.



Chelsea hitman Batshuayi spent the first half of last season on loan in Spain at Valencia, while he ended the campaign at Crystal Palace.



The Blues paid Marseille a fee of €40m to sign Batshuayi in the summer of 2016, beating off competition from Crystal Palace, West Ham and Juventus to secure his signature.

